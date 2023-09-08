Haley only Republican presidential aspirant who can defeat Biden: Poll

Indian-American Nikki Haley has emerged as the only Republican presidential candidate who can beat President Joe Biden in the 2024 US elections, a new poll has revealed.

Haley, the only woman running for the Republican nomination, had a six percentage-point lead over Biden in a CNN/SSRS poll released on Thursday, with the President trailing Haley 49 per cent to 43 per cent in a hypothetical match between the two.

"Hypothetical matchups suggest there would be no clear leader should Biden face one of the other major Republican contenders, with one notable exception: Biden runs behind former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley," CNN reported.

The Haley campaign welcomed the polls saying: "This poll confirms what many Democrats and Republicans are saying: Democrats are terrified of running against Nikki Haley."