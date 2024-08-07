Hamas appoints Yahya Sinwar as new leader

On 6 August, Hamas announced Yahya Sinwar as the new head of its political bureau, succeeding Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran on 31 July.

Sinwar, 61, is a prominent figure within Hamas and has led the group in Gaza since 2017.

“The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas announces the selection of Commander Yahya Sinwar as the head of the political bureau of the movement, succeeding the martyr Commander Ismail Haniyeh, may [God] have mercy on him,” the group said in a brief statement, as per Aljazeera.

Sinwar is accused of orchestrating the October 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in over 1,100 deaths and more than 200 captives. In retaliation, Israel launched a major military campaign in Gaza, which has led to nearly 40,000 Palestinian casualties and widespread destruction, the report added.

Arrested and tried by Israel for abducting and killing two Israeli soldiers and four alleged Palestinian collaborators in 1989, Sinwar was sentenced to four life sentences and served 22 years until his release along with over 1,000 more in a 2011 prisoner exchange for abducted Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.