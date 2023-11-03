Hamas commander Mustafa Dalul killed in Gaza, claims IDF

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel Security Agency (ISA) have claimed to have killed Mustafa Dalul, commander of the Sabra Tel Al-Hawa battalion of Hamas, in an air strike.

As per the joint statement, Dalul was killed by Israel fighter jets after getting information on his precise location. Dalul has been a powerful leader of Hamas and has been manning the Hamas combat against IDF in Gaza since the ground invasion of the Israeli forces commenced on 27 October.

The IDF said it has also recovered several arms from Beit Hanun in northern Gaza during raids, including an AK-47 rifle, intelligence material, RPG, magazines, grenades and other explosives.