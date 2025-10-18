Hamas returns Israeli hostage’s remains under truce deal, says PM’s office

Israel on Friday, 17 October, received the remains of another hostage from Gaza, the prime minister’s office confirmed, marking the latest transfer by Hamas as the group continues efforts to implement the ceasefire agreement. The handover, facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), took place inside the Gaza Strip before the coffin was transferred to Israel’s National Centre for Forensic Medicine for identification.

Authorities said the family of the deceased would be informed once formal identification was completed. In a statement on X, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) urged the public to “act with sensitivity and wait for official identification,” while the prime minister’s office appealed for people to refrain from spreading unverified information.

The latest return follows Hamas’ announcement that the remains were those of an “occupation prisoner,” suggesting they belonged to an Israeli national. The handover of hostages’ bodies has been one of the most sensitive aspects of the ceasefire deal, alongside aid deliveries, the reopening of crossings, and the start of reconstruction in Gaza.

According to Israeli officials, Hamas has so far returned the remains of nine deceased hostages this week, while a tenth body handed over earlier was later found not to belong to any of the hostages. Under the terms of the ceasefire, Hamas is required to return all 28 dead hostages.

Hamas said it was committed to fulfilling the agreement and continued to search for additional remains, blaming delays on Israel’s refusal to allow heavy machinery and new bulldozers into Gaza. The group said many bodies were buried under rubble caused by Israeli bombardments, adding that some sites remain inaccessible due to unexploded ordnance and ongoing Israeli military presence.

On Friday, bulldozers operated by Hamas were seen digging in Hamad City, a housing complex in Khan Younis heavily bombed during the war. The group said these efforts were aimed at recovering remains trapped beneath collapsed buildings.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated that Israel “will not compromise” on the return of hostages’ bodies and insisted Hamas must fully comply with the ceasefire terms. Speaking at a memorial for victims of the 7 October 2023 Hamas attacks, he vowed to continue fighting terrorism with “full force.”

The current ceasefire, brokered by the United States and supported by the international community, required Hamas to release all living and deceased hostages. On Monday, Hamas released the final 20 living Israeli captives, while Israel freed 250 Palestinian prisoners and 1,718 detainees from Gaza in return.