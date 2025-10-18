Hamas returns Israeli hostage’s remains under truce deal, says PM’s office
Hamas used bulldozers to recover bodies amid rubble, urges more aid and border access
Israel on Friday, 17 October, received the remains of another hostage from Gaza, the prime minister’s office confirmed, marking the latest transfer by Hamas as the group continues efforts to implement the ceasefire agreement. The handover, facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), took place inside the Gaza Strip before the coffin was transferred to Israel’s National Centre for Forensic Medicine for identification.
Authorities said the family of the deceased would be informed once formal identification was completed. In a statement on X, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) urged the public to “act with sensitivity and wait for official identification,” while the prime minister’s office appealed for people to refrain from spreading unverified information.
The latest return follows Hamas’ announcement that the remains were those of an “occupation prisoner,” suggesting they belonged to an Israeli national. The handover of hostages’ bodies has been one of the most sensitive aspects of the ceasefire deal, alongside aid deliveries, the reopening of crossings, and the start of reconstruction in Gaza.
According to Israeli officials, Hamas has so far returned the remains of nine deceased hostages this week, while a tenth body handed over earlier was later found not to belong to any of the hostages. Under the terms of the ceasefire, Hamas is required to return all 28 dead hostages.
Hamas said it was committed to fulfilling the agreement and continued to search for additional remains, blaming delays on Israel’s refusal to allow heavy machinery and new bulldozers into Gaza. The group said many bodies were buried under rubble caused by Israeli bombardments, adding that some sites remain inaccessible due to unexploded ordnance and ongoing Israeli military presence.
On Friday, bulldozers operated by Hamas were seen digging in Hamad City, a housing complex in Khan Younis heavily bombed during the war. The group said these efforts were aimed at recovering remains trapped beneath collapsed buildings.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated that Israel “will not compromise” on the return of hostages’ bodies and insisted Hamas must fully comply with the ceasefire terms. Speaking at a memorial for victims of the 7 October 2023 Hamas attacks, he vowed to continue fighting terrorism with “full force.”
The current ceasefire, brokered by the United States and supported by the international community, required Hamas to release all living and deceased hostages. On Monday, Hamas released the final 20 living Israeli captives, while Israel freed 250 Palestinian prisoners and 1,718 detainees from Gaza in return.
US President Donald Trump has warned that Israel could resume its military campaign if Hamas fails to return all hostages’ remains. However, senior US advisers said Washington did not currently believe Hamas had violated the agreement, acknowledging that the group was sharing information and acting in “good faith.”
The war, which began after Hamas-led gunmen killed about 1,200 people and abducted 251 in southern Israel on 7 October 2023, has left Gaza in ruins.
The Hamas-run health ministry in the enclave says nearly 68,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel’s retaliatory campaign began, figures recognised as credible by the United Nations. Thousands more remain missing beneath the debris.
Meanwhile, humanitarian aid continues to trickle into Gaza. The UN said 339 trucks had been offloaded for distribution since the ceasefire began, far below the agreed target of 600 per day. Israel’s COGAT reported higher numbers, including commercial deliveries, but aid groups say restrictions and limited crossings remain major obstacles.
UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher, visiting a World Food Programme bakery in Deir al-Balah on Friday, said teams were executing a 60-day plan to scale up food and relief operations but warned that the “challenges ahead are immense.”
As international efforts intensify to stabilise Gaza, France, Britain, and the US are reportedly working on a UN resolution to establish an international force in the territory, with Arab countries expected to contribute troops to oversee Egyptian-trained Palestinian police.
For now, the fragile ceasefire hinges on continued cooperation and the grim work of recovering those who never made it home.
With agency inputs
