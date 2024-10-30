Hamas says open to agreements on permanent ceasefire in Gaza

Palestinian militant movement Hamas has expressed its openness to any agreements or ideas for establishing a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior Hamas official, said in a televised speech on Tuesday that the movement is open to any agreements or ideas that would end the suffering of people in Gaza and establish a permanent ceasefire, Xinhua news agency reported.

Abu Zuhri added that the agreements or ideas should include the withdrawal of the Israeli army from the entire Gaza Strip, a lifting of the blockade, and the provision of relief, support, and shelter for the population, as well as reconstruction and a serious prisoner swap deal. He also said the movement has responded to mediators' requests to discuss new proposals regarding a ceasefire and prisoner exchange.

The Hamas official noted that his group has already held some meetings on this topic and that additional meetings will follow. On Sunday, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi announced a proposal for a two-day ceasefire in Gaza to exchange four Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, with plans for negotiations within ten days to work toward a permanent truce.

Sisi's announcement came as efforts continue to resume Gaza ceasefire negotiations. Recently, a Hamas delegation discussed "ways to overcome obstacles" blocking the truce in Cairo.