West Asia crisis: Ceasefire proposed, Lebanon gets aid from multiple nations

Mohammad Kheir, secretary general of Lebanon's Higher Relief Committee, said that the donation from Pakistan expresses the depth of the historical relations between the Lebanese and Pakistani people, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lebanon also received from Saudi Arabia the 14th airplane carrying relief aid, including food, shelter, and medical supplies, as part of the Saudi air bridge operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, according to NNA.

The Lebanese Army also received two planes carrying humanitarian aid provided by Jordan and the first shipment of the second fuel grant provided by Qatar.

Israel's far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich has once again called for the removal of Palestinians from Gaza and advocated for the establishment of new cities and settlements deep within the West Bank.

His remarks reflect the ongoing tensions regarding Israeli settlement expansion and the broader conflict, indicating a continuation of policies that many see as exacerbating the situation in the region.

However, Israel's defense minister has expressed concerns in a letter to Prime Minister Netanyahu about the lack of direction in the country's current military operations.

He called for a reassessment of the conflict's objectives, advocating for the promotion of an alternative to Hamas rule in Gaza and emphasising the need to prevent Iran's involvement in the hostilities.

Meanwhile, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has condemned Israel's military actions in Gaza and criticised the international community for its perceived complicity.

Khamenei's statement about Israel's airstrikes emphasises the need for a measured perspective, suggesting that the situation should neither be exaggerated nor minimised.

This reflects his stance on maintaining a balanced view amidst the heightened tensions in the region, particularly in relation to ongoing conflicts involving Israel and its neighbors.

"They're making a miscalculation concerning Iran," he said in comments published on his website.

"They still haven't been able to correctly understand the power, capability, ingenuity, and determination of the Iranian people. We need to make them understand these things."

Khamenei said that those who believe Iran should avoid producing weapons to avoid provoking backlash are misguided.

The "devastation and deprivation" caused by Israel's military operations in northern Gaza is "making the conditions of life untenable" for Palestinians there, the spokesperson for the United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres said.