Will respond if Iran initiates new escalation, says Israel

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Saturday, 26 October, the successful completion of "precise and targeted strikes" against multiple military targets in Iran that posed an immediate threat to Israel.

These strikes, conducted in three waves in collaboration with the Israeli Air Force (IAF), took place early Saturday in response to a ballistic missile attack on 1 October, according to the IDF.

"The IDF has fulfilled its mission. Should the Iranian regime make the mistake of initiating a new escalation, we will respond," the IDF stated, adding that IAF planes had safely returned from the operation.

In a stern message, the IDF said, "Those who threaten Israel and attempt to escalate tensions in the region will face severe consequences. Today's actions showcase our ability and commitment to decisively defend the State of Israel and its citizens both offensively and defensively."

Downplaying the impact of Israeli airstrikes that targeted its territory early Saturday, Iran accused the IDF of exaggerating claims about the scale of the attack.

Citing a source, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency dismissed reports suggesting that hundreds of Israeli aircraft were involved in the attack, labelling it as an attempt by Israel to exaggerate its actions.