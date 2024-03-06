Hamas seeks permanent ceasefire for releasing hostages

Senior Hamas leader Osama Hamadan has said the outfit will release the remaining Israeli 134 hostages only when the permanent ceasefire is in place and Israelis completely withdraw from Gaza.

In a statement issued in Beirut on 5 March, Hamadan said in the past two days, the organisation had clearly presented this view before Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

He added that Hamas had reaffirmed its position that a permanent ceasefire was possible only after a complete pull out of the IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) from the Gaza Strip, and the return of displaced Palestinian families to their homes.

The tough position taken by Hamas has almost derailed US President Joe Biden’s optimism that a temporary six-week ceasefire would be reached before 10 March, the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan.