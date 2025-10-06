Hamas team in Egypt for talks on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Talks, scheduled for Monday, aim to implement first phase of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan, according to sources
A high-stakes diplomatic mission unfolds as a delegation from the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) touches down in Egypt on Sunday, 5 October, setting the stage for critical negotiations in Sharm El Sheikh aimed at charting a path toward peace.
The talks, scheduled for Monday, aim to implement the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan, according to informed sources.
The negotiations will focus on key operational details of the plan, including the mechanism for the exchange of prisoners between Hamas and Israel and the process by which Hamas will hand over its weapons, the sources said. Following the Hamas discussions, Egyptian authorities will hold a separate meeting with an Israeli delegation, with the outcomes from both negotiations expected to be relayed to US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner upon their arrival in Egypt.
The Egyptian foreign ministry confirmed on Saturday that talks between the Israeli and Hamas delegations would take place on Monday to discuss “field conditions and details” for the exchange of all Israeli detainees and Palestinian prisoners under the US-proposed 20-point plan.
In a related development, Israel has temporarily halted its bombing campaign in the Gaza Strip to allow for the implementation of the ceasefire and the prisoner exchange, US President Donald Trump said on Truth Social. Trump warned Hamas to act swiftly, stating:
“Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off. I will not tolerate delay ... Let's get this done, FAST.”
Trump further noted that Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which has been communicated to Hamas. Once Hamas confirms, he said, the ceasefire will be immediately effective, the hostage and prisoner exchange will begin, and conditions for the next phase of withdrawal will be established.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed cautious optimism, saying he hopes to announce the release of all hostages from Gaza in the coming days as indirect talks with Hamas continue in Egypt.
The unfolding negotiations are seen as a pivotal moment in efforts to stabilise the Gaza region and implement a phased US-led peace plan, with both sides under intense international scrutiny.
With IANS inputs
