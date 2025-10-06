Hamas team in Egypt for talks on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

The Egyptian foreign ministry confirmed on Saturday that talks between the Israeli and Hamas delegations would take place on Monday to discuss “field conditions and details” for the exchange of all Israeli detainees and Palestinian prisoners under the US-proposed 20-point plan.

In a related development, Israel has temporarily halted its bombing campaign in the Gaza Strip to allow for the implementation of the ceasefire and the prisoner exchange, US President Donald Trump said on Truth Social. Trump warned Hamas to act swiftly, stating:

“Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off. I will not tolerate delay ... Let's get this done, FAST.”

Trump further noted that Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which has been communicated to Hamas. Once Hamas confirms, he said, the ceasefire will be immediately effective, the hostage and prisoner exchange will begin, and conditions for the next phase of withdrawal will be established.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed cautious optimism, saying he hopes to announce the release of all hostages from Gaza in the coming days as indirect talks with Hamas continue in Egypt.

The unfolding negotiations are seen as a pivotal moment in efforts to stabilise the Gaza region and implement a phased US-led peace plan, with both sides under intense international scrutiny.

