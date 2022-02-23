Hawaii becomes only US state sticking to mask mandate

"I am working with the Department of Health to determine when the time is right for Hawaii to lift the indoor mask mandate," Governor David Ige told the local media on Tuesday.



"Hawaii ranks second (to the last) in the nation when it comes to Covid deaths, in part because of the indoor mask requirement and other measures that have proven successful in protecting our community from this potentially deadly virus," he added.



States across the US have moved to end masking requirements as cases of Covid-19 continue to drop.