Heatwave continues to fuel wildfires in Spain

Three more fires in Catalonia have so far destroyed 2,000 hectares of forests. The Catalan fire brigade warns that high temperature and strong winds may still devastate the situation.



At least 1,200 hectares of woodland have been destroyed close to the city of Zaragoza in Aragon, where a fire began on Thursday and spread quickly amid high winds during the night.



The Community of Navarre, which borders Castile-Leon and Aragon, has also lost 500 hectares of woodland in fire. The regional government said the fire is under control, but the flames are yet to be extinguished.