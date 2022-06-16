Two wildfires in Arizona continue to spread

Two wildfires, dubbed Pipeline Fire and Haywire Fire, have continued to spread near Flagstaff, a major city with over 70,000 residents in the north of US' Arizona.



According to InciWeb, a natural disaster reporting system, the Pipeline Fire is estimated to have burned 22,888 acres (92.6 sq km) as of Wednesday noon, while the smaller Haywire Fire was at 5,065 acres (20.5 sq km), Xinhua news agency reported.



The fires resulted in numerous evacuations in the north of Flagstaff and nearby communities, while many others remained at the ready to leave at any moment.