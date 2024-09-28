Hezbollah chief Nasrallah eliminated, confirms Israel

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday announced that Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah has been eliminated following a deadly strike on the headquarters of the Lebanese militant group in the southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital Beirut late on Friday.

It also confirmed that, along with Nasrallah, several other commanders of the terrorist organisation — including Ali Karchi, the commander of Hezbollah's southern front — have been eliminated in the strikes by the fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force "under the precise intelligence guidance of the intelligence wing and the defence system", at the underground central headquarters of Hezbollah, allegedly located under a residential building in the Dahiyeh area of Beirut.

"The Israeli IDF confirms that Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation and one of its founders, was eliminated yesterday, together with Ali Karki, the Commander of Hezbollah's Southern Front, and additional Hezbollah commanders," the IDF said.