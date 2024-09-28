Real war criminals are not in Israel: Netanyahu tells UN, cuts short US trip

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticised the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) for seeking arrest warrants against him and defence minister Yoav Gallant, alongside several Hamas leaders.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the real war criminals are not in Israel," he told the UN General Assembly on Friday. "They're in Iran. They're in Gaza, in Syria, in Lebanon, in Yemen. Those of you who stand with these criminals, those of you who stand with evil against good, with the curse against the blessing, those of you who do so should be ashamed of yourselves."

The ICC has sought arrest warrants for the Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, and Netanyahu on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity over the 7 October Hamas attacks on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza.

"Given the anti-semitism at the UN, it should surprise no one that the prosecutor at the ICC, one of the UN's affiliate organs, is considering issuing arrest warrants against me and Israel's defence minister — the democratically elected leaders of the democratic state of Israel," Netanyahu said.

"Nobody is above the law," ICC prosecutor Karim Khan told CNN. But "the ICC prosecutors rushed to judgement," Netanyahu said. "His refusal to treat Israel with its independent courts, the way other democracies are treated, is hard to explain by anything other than pure anti-semitism."

Israel has "no choice" but to fight back against Hezbollah, so long as the militant group threatens Israel from its base in Lebanon, Netanyahu told the United Nations General Assembly. "As long as Hezbollah chooses the path of war, Israel has no choice, and Israel has every right, to remove this threat and return our citizens to their homes safely," the Israeli leader said. "And that's exactly what we're doing."