Biden says US had 'no knowledge of or participation in' latest Israeli attacks

Outgoing US President Joe Biden has said he is waiting for more information before commenting on Israel's airstrikes in Lebanon's capital Beirut, reiterating that the US was not involved in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operation. "We're still gathering information, I can tell you — the US had no knowledge of or participation in the IDF action. We're gathering more information. I'll have more to say when we have more information," Biden told reporters traveling with him in Delaware, US.

CNN reported earlier on Friday that, according to a US official, Israel informed the US of the operation once it was already underway and Israel had planes in the air. "We had no foreknowledge of this and that does not qualify as a heads up," the official said.

An Israeli official told CNN the notification was sent "shortly before" the strike, and the US did not play a role in the operation. Pressed if he believed the strikes — which CNN has reported were targeting Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah — were justified, Biden declined to comment on it. "We have to get more detail, he said. "I don't know enough to answer that question." He said he's "always concerned," about the conflict escalating tensions in the region.

While condemning Israel's deadly strikes on Beirut, Iran had called the attack a "war crime" and also claimed that the US was complicit. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian described the strikes as a "flagrant war crime" that "once again reveals the terrorist nature of the Israeli regime", the state news agency Press TV reported.