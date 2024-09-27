Israel says 220 Hezbollah targets attacked as 23 Syrian refugees die in airstrikes

Israel's military has said its air force carried out 220 airstrikes in Lebanon, claiming that all targets were linked to Islamic militant outfit Hezbollah. According to a statement released by the military, among the targets struck were Hezbollah infrastructure sites, launchers from which projectiles were fired toward Israeli territory, and weapons storage facilities. The army also struck Hezbollah militants, Xinhua news agency reported.

The military said it was "continuing to operate to degrade and dismantle Hezbollah's terrorist capabilities and infrastructure." Since 23 September, Israel has conducted extensive airstrikes across Lebanon, resulting in over 650 deaths and more than 2,000 injuries. Lebanese environment minister Nasser Yassin noted on Wednesday that the bombardment has displaced more than 150,000 residents this week.

The death toll from 115 Israeli airstrikes in various regions of Lebanon rose to 60, the health ministry reported on Friday. Israel conducted attacks across Lebanon on Thursday, the ministry noted, adding the large-scale airstrikes, which have been focused on the south and east of Lebanon, have now spread to include regions in the Mount Lebanon Governorate on its fourth day, Xinhua news agency reported.

As of Thursday, the death toll from the Israel-Hezbollah clashes since 8 October 2023 has reached 1,540, with injuries totalling 5,410, the ministry added. In an airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs earlier on Thursday, at least two people were killed and 15 others injured when a residential building near al-Qaem mosque in Dahieh was hit, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

Footage from Lebanese TV channel al-Jadeed showed rescue teams and ambulances rushing to the densely populated area to transport casualties to hospital and remove victims from beneath the rubble. Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that it launched three missiles in "an intelligence-guided attack" on Mohammed Hussein Sarour, commander of Hezbollah's air unit, claiming he was killed in the strike.