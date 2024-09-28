Israel claims top Hezbollah leaders killed in latest strikes on Beirut

The Israeli military has said it has eliminated several commanders of radical Islamic militant outfit Hezbollah during the air strikes in Lebanon. "The IAF (Israeli Air Force) struck and eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Ali Ismail, the commander of Hezbollah's missile unit in southern Lebanon, and his deputy, the terrorist Hussein Ahmad Ismail," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in the early hours of Saturday. "Additional Hezbollah commanders and operatives were eliminated alongside them," the IDF added.

The IDF said Ismail was responsible for directing attacks against Israel, including the launch of a surface-to-air missile on Wednesday. The IDF also said in a statement that Ismail was "responsible for many acts of terrorism... including rocket launches towards the territory of the State of Israel and the launch of a surface-to-surface missile towards the centre of the country last Wednesday".

The Israeli military said it also killed Ibrahim Muhammad Kabisi and "other senior officials in Hezbollah's missile and rocket array". Hezbollah has neither confirmed nor denied Israel's announcement about the commanders.

Israeli strikes hit Lebanon throughout Friday, including in the southern suburbs of capital Beirut, where the IDF said it was conducting "targeted strikes" on Hezbollah weapons stored underneath civilian buildings.