Hezbollah chief vows retaliation after Israel kills senior commander

Hezbollah’s deputy leader Naim Qassem declared on Friday that the Lebanese militant group reserves the right to respond to Israel’s recent strike that killed its top military chief, Haytham Ali Tabtabai, in Beirut’s southern suburbs last week, the Al Jazeera reported.

Speaking on television, Qassem described the assassination as “a blatant aggression and a heinous crime”, asserting that Hezbollah will decide the timing and nature of any response.

Asked whether this could escalate into a full-scale war, Qassem acknowledged both possibilities: “Do you expect a war later? It’s possible, sometime. Yes, this possibility is there, and the possibility of no war is also there.” While he did not specify Hezbollah’s role in any potential conflict, he urged Lebanon to prepare a comprehensive strategy relying on its army and its people to confront Israel.