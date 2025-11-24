Hezbollah’s top military commander killed in Israeli strike on Beirut

Hezbollah has confirmed that its most senior military commander, Haytham Ali Tabatabai, was killed in an Israeli air strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, marking one of the most significant blows to the group since the November 2024 ceasefire.

Al Jazeera reported that the strike hit an apartment building in the Dahiyeh district, a stronghold of the Iran-backed group, on Sunday. At least five people were killed in the attack, according to local authorities. In its statement, Hezbollah said Tabatabai — referred to as “the great commander” — died in what it called a “treacherous Israeli attack” in the Haret Hreik area. The group did not specify his exact role, though he served as chief of staff of its armed wing.

Tabatabai is the highest-ranking Hezbollah figure to be killed by Israel since hostilities between the two sides were paused under the 2024 ceasefire agreement.