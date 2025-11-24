Hezbollah’s top military commander killed in Israeli strike on Beirut
Hezbollah has confirmed that its most senior military commander, Haytham Ali Tabatabai, was killed in an Israeli air strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, marking one of the most significant blows to the group since the November 2024 ceasefire.
Al Jazeera reported that the strike hit an apartment building in the Dahiyeh district, a stronghold of the Iran-backed group, on Sunday. At least five people were killed in the attack, according to local authorities. In its statement, Hezbollah said Tabatabai — referred to as “the great commander” — died in what it called a “treacherous Israeli attack” in the Haret Hreik area. The group did not specify his exact role, though he served as chief of staff of its armed wing.
Tabatabai is the highest-ranking Hezbollah figure to be killed by Israel since hostilities between the two sides were paused under the 2024 ceasefire agreement.
Israeli officials said the strike had successfully “eliminated” him, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office noting that he was the intended target. Israeli media reported that this was Israel’s third attempt to kill him since last year’s conflict.
The assassination has heightened concerns of a broader escalation. Senior Hezbollah figure Mahmoud Qmati warned earlier that the attack had crossed a “red line” and that the group was evaluating possible retaliation. “The strike on the southern suburbs today opens the door to an escalation of assaults all over Lebanon,” he said.
Tabatabai, born in Beirut in 1968 to a Lebanese mother and Iranian father, grew up in southern Lebanon and joined Hezbollah at the age of 12. His rise through the organisation over four decades made him one of its most influential military leaders.
Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health reported that 28 people were wounded in the strike, with emergency services continuing rescue efforts in the affected neighbourhood.
