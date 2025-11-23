Israeli airstrike in Beirut targets Hezbollah commander, leaves 1 dead and 21 injured

Israel’s military on Sunday said it carried out an airstrike in Beirut targeting a senior militant of the Lebanese Iran-aligned Hezbollah group. The strike, which hit the southern suburbs of Lebanon’s capital, killed at least one person and wounded 21 others, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

In a brief statement, Israel claimed the attack was aimed at Hezbollah’s chief of staff, though it did not provide further details or confirm whether the target had been killed. The strike landed in the densely populated Haret Hreik neighbourhood, causing smoke to billow above residential buildings. Footage shared on social media showed crowds gathering near the affected apartment block, with heavy debris seen falling onto cars parked below.

Hezbollah parliamentarian Ali Ammar, speaking at the scene, described the location as an entirely civilian area. “This is definitely a civilian area and void of any military presence,” he said, without specifying who may have been targeted.

The building remained standing after the explosion, though rescue teams and firefighters had to push back large onlookers. Gunshots were fired in the air to disperse the crowds as emergency responders reached the site, and the Lebanese military later cordoned off the area.