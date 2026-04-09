Hezbollah chief’s aide killed in Beirut strike; militants retaliate with rockets at Israel

Israel’s military said it killed a senior aide to Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem in a strike in Beirut, as tensions escalated despite a ceasefire between Iran and the United States.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the strike on Wednesday killed Ali Yusuf Harshi, described as the personal secretary and close adviser to Qassem.

Harshi “played a central role in managing and securing his office,” the military said.

The Iran-backed group Hezbollah said it fired rockets towards Israel, citing violations of the ceasefire.

“In response to the enemy’s violation of the ceasefire agreement,” Hezbollah targeted the Israeli border settlement of Manara with a rocket barrage, it said.

The group said it has the “right” to respond to Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

Lebanon declared a day of mourning after attacks killed over 254 people and injured more than 1,165 in a single day, according to officials.