Iran says its expelled ambassador won't leave Lebanon as political tensions soar

Iran on Monday rejected Lebanon’s order expelling its ambassador, saying the envoy would remain in Beirut despite being declared persona non grata, in a development that has heightened tensions in a country already caught in the crossfire of the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.

Lebanon had declared Iranian ambassador Mohammad Reza Shibani persona non grata in an apparent attempt to scale down Tehran’s diplomatic footprint, seeking instead to deal with a lower-ranking charge d'affaires at the embassy. The deadline for the envoy to leave expired on Sunday.

“Our embassy in Lebanon is active,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told journalists. “Our ambassador, following remarks made by relevant Lebanese bodies and the conclusions reached, will continue his mission in Beirut and he is still there.”

Lebanese officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It remains unclear what steps Beirut may take next or how the standoff could affect diplomatic relations between the two countries. The ambassador is believed to remain inside the embassy premises, where he would typically enjoy diplomatic immunity under international law.

The dispute comes as Lebanon faces renewed strain from escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, the Iran-backed armed group that has opened a front against Israel during the wider regional conflict. Israel has responded with military operations in southern Lebanon and air strikes in parts of Beirut.

Lebanese health authorities say more than 1,200 people have been killed and over one million displaced since the fighting intensified, worsening the country’s already fragile political and economic situation.

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar criticised Lebanon’s handling of the matter in a post on X, saying, “This morning, the Iranian ambassador is drinking his coffee in Beirut and making a mockery of the host country. Lebanon is a virtual country that is effectively occupied by Iran.”