Hezbollah claims attack on Netanyahu's house, rules out negotiation with Israel

Hezbollah has taken full responsibility for the recent drone attack on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in the Israeli town of Caesarea. "The Islamic Resistance claims responsibility for targeting Netanyahu's home," Mohammad Afif, head of Hezbollah's media office, said at a press conference in Dahiyeh on the southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital Beirut.

"If our hands did not reach you the previous time, then days, nights, and the battlefield remain between us," Afif said, adding that there will be no negotiations while fighting continues with Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

Afif affirmed that the resistance capacity is still strong, pledging continued bombing of northern Israel. He also accused the United States of being Israel's partner in "aggression" against Lebanon by supplying Israeli forces with weapons.