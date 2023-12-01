Hezbollah fires rockets towards Israel as seven-day truce ends

The firing of rockets towards Israel has commenced from the Hezbollah side in Lebanon after the truce between Hamas and Israel ended on Friday.

Reports said sirens have been sounded in the southern part of Israel since Friday morning. Alerts were sounded in Shear Yeshuv, HaGoshrim, Dafna and Beit Hillel areas.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has continued its offensive in Gaza and is expected to increase its attack in Khan Younis area. The top leadership of Hamas, including Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif, allegedly the key minds behind the 7 October attacks, are believed to be hiding in the Khan Younis area.

Earlier on Friday, Israel resumed combat operations against the Islamic militant group Hamas in Gaza, accusing it of violating the truce agreement by firing toward the Jewish state, thus ending the seven-day ceasefire.