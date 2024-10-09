Hezbollah in support of ceasefire efforts for Lebanon

A top Hezbollah official, deputy secretary general Naim Qassem, has on 8 October stated that it will support political efforts towards a ceasefire in Lebanon — efforts that are to be led by the Lebanese parliament's speaker Nabih Berri, news channel CNN has reported.

This marks the first time that the organisation has spoken of considering a ceasefire without insisting it is contingent on Israel also ceasing its war on Gaza.

“We support the political efforts led by Berri under the banner of achieving a ceasefire. Once the ceasefire is firmly established and diplomacy can reach it, all other details will be discussed and decisions will be made collaboratively,” Qassem said in a speech marking the anniversary of Hezbollah's intervention in the Israel–Palestine conflict.

Berri is the leader of the Shiite Amal party in the Lebanese parliament. The party is allied with Hezbollah and Berri has been a key figure in negotiations for a ceasefire mediated by several Western nations.

The United States, France and others had called for a temporary ceasefire during September's UN General Assembly meeting, and at the time, Lebanese foreign minister Abdallah Bou Habib had told CNN that Nasrallah (the Hezbollah secretary general, since assassinated) had agreed to a truce.

However, the Israeli ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely, had dismissed his statement, labelling Bou Habib's claim "ridiculous".

As such, the Israeli offensive on Lebanon continues — and has been intensified, in fact.