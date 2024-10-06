Middle East Wars: Peace looks elusive in the near term

West Asia is on edge. The state of war in the region is on the verge of a dangerous escalation, with Israeli tanks rolling into Lebanon in its battle against the Iran-backed militant outfit Hezbollah and Iran in turn unleashing a missile attack on Israel.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran will pay for its action. Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian warned Tel Aviv: “Do not enter into a conflict with Iran.”

The United States and to some extent Britain, using their warships in the Mediterranean Sea, aided Israel in an aerial interception of the Iranian missiles. The Israeli government and US president Joe Biden claimed most of these missiles were headed off before they could hit a target. However, video evidence suggests that some did land, and the hits include Israeli military bases.