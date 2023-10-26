Hezbollah leader holds talks with Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad

The leader of Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group held talks on Wednesday with leading figures of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Lebanon's state media reported.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah met with Hamas' Saleh Al-Arouri and Islamic Jihad's Ziad al-Nakhleh in Beirut.

Lebanon's National News Agency reported that the groups met to see what was necessary to "achieve a real victory for the resistance" in Gaza.

Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization in the US and the EU, along with other governments. Hezbollah's militant wing along with Islamic Jihad also appear on the EU's terror list.

Israel says it has been striking Hamas targets in Gaza since the group launched a large-scale terror attack on southern Israel on October 7.

Israel has also been exchanging fire with Hezbollah militants who have claimed responsibility for launching rockets across the northern border, resulting in the evacuation of communities in the region.