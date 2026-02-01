Hindu Americans hold rallies to protest attacks on minorities in Bangladesh

Across nearly two dozen cities in the United States, Hindu Americans took to streets and prayer halls over the weekend, blending solemn vigils with impassioned rallies to draw attention to what they described as sustained attacks on Hindus and other religious minorities in Bangladesh. Organisers called on US lawmakers and international bodies to act, framing the protests as a plea for justice and accountability.

Demonstrations were reported in cities including Princeton, Los Angeles, Chicago, the Bay Area, Detroit, and Tampa. Participants carried banners, offered prayers, and voiced their anguish over the violence they said has claimed thousands of victims.

At a Princeton rally, one speaker evoked the scale of the crisis: “We gather in support of Bangladeshi Hindus and other minorities enduring a genocide,” he said, citing more than 3,000 attacks since last year. “It’s time to speak up. It’s time to stop.”