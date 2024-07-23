Hindu temple defaced with anti-India grafitti in Canada

A Hindu temple in Alberta’s capital Edmonton was vandalised with “hateful graffiti” on Tuesday, 23 July. This incident adds to the series of attacks that have happened recently on Hindu establishments in Canada.

Canadian MP Chandra Arya took to X to express his concern over BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir that was defaced.

He wrote: “During the last few years, Hindu temples in Greater Toronto Area, British Columbia and other places in Canada are being vandalised with hateful graffiti.”

Drawing attention to the extremist elements instigating such incidents, the Liberal MP, known for his advocacy on multicultural issues, highlighted that “Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of Sikhs for Justice in 2023 publicly called for Hindus to go back to India. Khalistan supporters publicly celebrated in Brampton and Vancouver the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, brandishing images of deadly weapons.”