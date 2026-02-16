Hindus among 4 from minority communities elected to Bangladesh parliament

Dewan defeated an independent Chakma contender, while Pru overcame a candidate from the National Citizen Party (NCP), a student-led formation that emerged last year from the Students Against Discrimination movement — the same movement that spearheaded the mass protests culminating in the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.

In a Muslim-majority nation of 170 million people, where Hindus comprise roughly eight per cent of the population, minority representation remains closely watched. According to the Election Commission, 79 candidates from religious minority communities — including 10 women, most of them Hindus — contested Thursday’s polls. Of these, 67 were nominated by 22 political parties, while 12 ran as independents.

The Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) fielded the highest number of minority candidates at 17. It was followed by the Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal (BSD) and the Bangladesh Minority Janata Party (BMJP), which nominated eight each, and the Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BASOD), which fielded seven. The BNP nominated six minority candidates, while the Jatiya Party put forward four.

In a notable first, the Jamaat-e-Islami nominated a Hindu candidate — veteran businessman Krishna Nandi — from the southwestern Khulna-1 constituency. Though he finished as runner-up to a BNP candidate, his candidacy marked a symbolic departure for the country’s largest Islamist party and sparked widespread discussion.

In the previous general elections of 2018 and 2024, 17 Hindu lawmakers were elected each time, the majority representing Hasina’s Awami League.

This year, led by Tarique Rahman, the BNP swept to power with a commanding two-thirds majority, securing 49.97 per cent of the vote and 209 seats, according to results declared on Friday. The Jamaat-e-Islami recorded its strongest-ever electoral performance, winning 31.76 per cent of the vote and 68 seats. The NCP emerged as the third-largest force, capturing six seats and 3.05 per cent of the vote.

As Bangladesh turns a new political page, the presence of minority voices within the ruling party adds a significant dimension to the evolving narrative of representation and inclusion in the nation’s democratic journey.

