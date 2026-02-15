Mamata sends sweets and flowers to Tarique Rahman after Bangladesh poll victory

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sent flowers and sweets to Tarique Rahman following his party’s decisive win in Bangladesh’s 13th parliamentary elections, state government sources said on Sunday.

Banerjee is learnt to have telephoned the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader on Saturday evening to congratulate him on the outcome. While details of their conversation have not been disclosed, sources confirmed that the Chief Minister conveyed her best wishes ahead of the holy month of Ramzan and addressed Rahman warmly as “Tarique Bhai”.

The gifts were reportedly received by BNP media cell member Atiqur Rahman Ruman and other senior party functionaries.

Earlier, Banerjee had publicly congratulated the people of Bangladesh in a post on social media platform X, extending advance Ramzan greetings and expressing hope that ties between India and Bangladesh would remain cordial and strong.