Mamata sends sweets and flowers to Tarique Rahman after Bangladesh poll victory
West Bengal Chief Minister congratulates BNP leader as Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extends greetings
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sent flowers and sweets to Tarique Rahman following his party’s decisive win in Bangladesh’s 13th parliamentary elections, state government sources said on Sunday.
Banerjee is learnt to have telephoned the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader on Saturday evening to congratulate him on the outcome. While details of their conversation have not been disclosed, sources confirmed that the Chief Minister conveyed her best wishes ahead of the holy month of Ramzan and addressed Rahman warmly as “Tarique Bhai”.
The gifts were reportedly received by BNP media cell member Atiqur Rahman Ruman and other senior party functionaries.
Earlier, Banerjee had publicly congratulated the people of Bangladesh in a post on social media platform X, extending advance Ramzan greetings and expressing hope that ties between India and Bangladesh would remain cordial and strong.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Rahman, stating in a social media post that he had spoken with the BNP leader and wished him success in meeting the aspirations of the Bangladeshi people. He reiterated India’s commitment to peace, progress and prosperity for both nations, describing them as close neighbours bound by shared history and culture.
Voting for the 13th Jatiya Sangsad election concluded on Thursday, with the Election Commission announcing results for 297 of the 300 seats the following day. Of those declared, the BNP and its allies secured 212 seats. An 11-party alliance led by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami won 77 seats, while Islami Andolan Bangladesh secured one seat and independent candidates claimed seven seats.
With IANS input