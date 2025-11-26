Heaviest rains in 300 years trigger floods in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia

Large parts of Southeast Asia are battling catastrophic flooding, with Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia reporting widespread devastation, mounting fatalities, and massive displacement as torrential rains continue to batter the region.

Thailand has been hit hardest, with record floods killing at least 33 people and affecting more than 2 million residents across 10 southern provinces. Hat Yai, a major commercial hub near the Malaysian border, recorded 335 mm of rain in a single day — the heaviest in 300 years.

Photos from the city show submerged buildings and vehicles, while residents stranded on rooftops await rescue. Despite the scale of the disaster, only 13,000 people have been moved to shelters, leaving the vast majority cut off from assistance.

The Thai military, which is leading the response, announced the deployment of:

An aircraft carrier

14 boats with relief supplies

Field kitchens capable of producing 3,000 meals daily

Medical teams ready to convert the carrier into a “floating hospital” if required

Boats, high-clearance trucks and jet skis are being used to rescue stranded residents, according to the governor of Songkhla, where Hat Yai lies. The cabinet has declared the province a disaster zone, freeing emergency funds.

Vietnam has reported 98 deaths in a week, as relentless rains triggered landslides and swelling rivers. In Malaysia, more than 19,000 people have been evacuated, with 126 shelters set up in flood-hit northern states including Kelantan and Perlis. Rescue teams have been wading through knee-deep water to reach stranded residents.