H&M pulls ad accused of sexualizing young girls

Fast fashion chain H&M pulled an advertising campaign in Australia after it prompted backlash from people who said the ad sexualized young girls.

News agencies AFP and Reuters both reported on Monday that the ad had been removed, citing a statement from the company.

The ad campaign features two very young girls in school uniform with the caption: "Make those heads turn in H&M's Back to School fashion."

People turned to social media to express their anger at the campaign, with one Australian blogger pointing out that most young girls do not want to draw "unwanted attention to their appearance."

H&M investigating ad campaign

"We have removed this ad," a company spokesperson told AFP. "We are deeply sorry for the offense this has caused and we are looking into how we present campaigns going forward."

H&M is based in Sweden and is generally considered one of the main names in fast fashion.

The debacle is the latest in a series of advertising blunders by big fashion companies.