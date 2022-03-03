Hollywood star Sean Penn abandons car, leaves Ukraine on foot

Penn, in a tweet on Monday, wrote: "Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road. Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value."



It was earlier reported a week ago that Penn has been working on a documentary in Ukraine after he was photographed at a news conference held at the Presidential Office in Kiev amid Russia's attack on Ukraine.