Insta makes encrypted direct messaging available in Ukraine, Russia

"We have also begun to demote posts that contain links to Russian state-controlled media websites on Facebook," said Meta.



The company already labels Facebook Pages and Instagram accounts from Russian state-controlled media outlets so people know where this information comes from.



"By providing this additional transparency, we aim to give people more context if they want to share direct links to Russian state-controlled media websites or when others see someone's post that contains a link to one of these sites," it added.