Hong Kong court rejects government ban on protest song

Hong Kong's High Court on Friday "declined to grant" a government injunction to ban the protest song "Glory to Hong Kong," saying it might undermine freedom of expression.

Demonstrators widely sang and played the anthem during pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Why was there an injunction request?

Authorities had deemed the song seditious after China imposed a national security law to crack down on dissent in the former British territory.

However, Hong Kong officials lodged the injunction bid after the music — which appeared as a top search engine result for the city's anthem — was mistakenly played at several international events, including rugby and ice hockey competitions.