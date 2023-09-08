Hong Kong receives heaviest rainfall in 140 years

Hong Kong takes precautions

All schools were shut due to "extreme conditions caused by extensive flooding and serious traffic disruption", announced the government.

Authorities asked workers to stay home as well. Videos circulating on social media showed streets turning into raging rivers. The functioning of the country's rail network has been disrupted. The stock exchange is set to remain closed as long as the black rainstorm warning is in place.

City leader John Lee expressed his deep concern about the flooding and said that he had instructed all departments to respond with "all-out efforts".

According to authorities, rescue operations were being conducted in various flooded districts.

Authorities in China's south-eastern state of Shenzhen warned Hong Kong on Thursday, 7 September, that water might have to be discharged from the Shenzhen reservoir, which could cause further flooding, the Standard newspaper reported.