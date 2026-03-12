Tanker docks in Mumbai, no clarity on Hormuz 'safe passage' claims

A Liberia-flagged oil tanker reportedly carrying Saudi crude for an Indian state refiner docked at Mumbai on Thursday after crossing the Strait of Hormuz, even as India continues diplomatic efforts to secure safe passage for its own ships through the conflict-hit waterway.

The tanker Shenlong, a Suezmax vessel loaded with about 135,000 tonnes of crude at Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura terminal, arrived at Mumbai port with cargo meant for state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).

Its arrival comes after several days of confusing signals surrounding India’s shipping security in the Gulf — beginning with reports that Iran had assured safe passage for Indian vessels, followed by a public denial from Tehran and culminating in India co-sponsoring a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Iran.

Monday–Tuesday: reports of Iranian assurances

Earlier this week, sections of the Indian media reported that Iran had conveyed assurances to New Delhi that Indian-flagged vessels would be allowed to pass safely through the Strait of Hormuz despite the escalating conflict in West Asia.

The reports, attributed to unnamed “sources”, suggested that India had secured diplomatic guarantees that its ships would not be targeted or obstructed in the narrow waterway through which a significant share of global oil supplies moves.

The claims quickly gained traction amid fears that the strait — a critical artery for energy shipments — could effectively be shut by the conflict.