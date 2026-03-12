Tanker docks in Mumbai, no clarity on Hormuz 'safe passage' claims
After reports of Hormuz assurances collapse under Iranian denial, New Delhi backs resolution condemning Tehran
A Liberia-flagged oil tanker reportedly carrying Saudi crude for an Indian state refiner docked at Mumbai on Thursday after crossing the Strait of Hormuz, even as India continues diplomatic efforts to secure safe passage for its own ships through the conflict-hit waterway.
The tanker Shenlong, a Suezmax vessel loaded with about 135,000 tonnes of crude at Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura terminal, arrived at Mumbai port with cargo meant for state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).
Its arrival comes after several days of confusing signals surrounding India’s shipping security in the Gulf — beginning with reports that Iran had assured safe passage for Indian vessels, followed by a public denial from Tehran and culminating in India co-sponsoring a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Iran.
Monday–Tuesday: reports of Iranian assurances
Earlier this week, sections of the Indian media reported that Iran had conveyed assurances to New Delhi that Indian-flagged vessels would be allowed to pass safely through the Strait of Hormuz despite the escalating conflict in West Asia.
The reports, attributed to unnamed “sources”, suggested that India had secured diplomatic guarantees that its ships would not be targeted or obstructed in the narrow waterway through which a significant share of global oil supplies moves.
The claims quickly gained traction amid fears that the strait — a critical artery for energy shipments — could effectively be shut by the conflict.
Tuesday: Tehran rejects the claim
Iranian officials soon dismissed the reports, stating that no such special arrangement had been offered to India.
The denial left the earlier source-based reporting in an awkward position and underscored the uncertainty surrounding navigation in the strait.
Iran has maintained that it has not formally closed the Strait of Hormuz, even as attacks on shipping have surged since the conflict began in late February.
According to maritime security assessments, at least 16 vessels have been attacked in or near the strait since the war erupted.
At the same time, about 28 Indian-flagged ships with roughly 778 Indian crew members are currently operating in the wider region.
Jaishankar speaks with Iranian counterpart
Against this backdrop, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar has been in contact with Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi to discuss the safety of maritime traffic and India’s energy security.
Indian officials have said the conversations focused on ensuring the safe movement of shipping through the Gulf, although neither side has publicly confirmed any formal arrangement regarding Indian vessels.
Wednesday, 12 March: India backs UNSC resolution
On Wednesday, India co-sponsored a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning what it described as Iran’s “egregious” attacks on Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Jordan.
The Bahrain-led resolution was adopted by the 15-member council with 13 votes in favour and none against, while permanent members China and Russia abstained.
India joined more than 130 countries backing the resolution, which condemned in the “strongest terms the egregious attacks” attributed to Iran and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.
The resolution also emphasised that navigational rights for merchant vessels must be respected and specifically condemned attempts to obstruct international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
Thursday, March 13: a tanker arrives anyway
Amid the diplomatic manoeuvring, the tanker Shenlong reached Mumbai after transiting the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week.
The vessel is not Indian-flagged — it sails under the Liberian flag and is operated by a Greek shipping manager — highlighting the contrast between the uncertainty surrounding Indian vessels and the continued movement of foreign-flagged ships carrying crude destined for India.
The cargo is now being discharged for refining at facilities in Mumbai.
The tanker’s passage illustrates both the continuing risks to global shipping and the stakes for India, one of the world’s largest oil importers, as the conflict threatens one of the most important energy routes on the planet.
For now, the situation remains unresolved: India is still seeking clarity on safe passage for its ships through the strait — even as at least one tanker carrying oil for its refineries has already slipped through and reached port.
