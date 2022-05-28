Houston braces for protests amid gun lobby group's convention

The Harris County Democratic Party, together with multiple other organisations including Houston Black Lives Matter, Houston Federation of Teachers, and Moms Demand Action, will be hosting a protest called the "Don't Look Away Rally" near the George R. Brown Convention Center, where the three-day convention is taking place, local media reported.



The protest is to "demand swift and strong action against the gun violence that continues to devastate our neighbourhoods, schools, and families", the Harris County Democratic Party said in a statement.



In a statement regarding the protest and the NRA convention, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner urged participants to "remain peaceful out of respect to the families of the 19 children and two teachers killed in their classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde".



The City of Houston is aware that several organisations have planned demonstrations near the convention center, and the Houston Police Department and the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management have a public safety plan, Turner was quoted as saying in the statement.