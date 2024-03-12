Houthi attacks in the Red Sea threaten internet infrastructure

A new threat emerged recently from the attacks by Iran-backed Houthis on shipping in the Red Sea that have caused delays to goods arriving in Europe from Asia.

The United States said last week it believed the recent sinking of a Belize-flagged, Lebanese-operated fertilizer ship severed vital undersea cables that provide internet connectivity between the East and West.

The attack on the M/V Rubymar on February 18th "forced the crew to drop anchor and abandon ship," a US defense official said.

"Preliminary assessments indicate the anchor dragging along the seafloor is likely to have cut the undersea cables that provide internet and telecommunications service around the world," the official added.

First environmental threat, now internet disruption

The Rubymar has since sunk, causing somewhat of an environmental disaster. A 29 kilometer (18 mile) oil slick emerged shortly after the attack, according to the US military's Central Command (CENTCOM).

There are now fears that its fertilizer cargo could cause further damage if it were to leak.

While the Houthis were not directly responsible for the damage to the undersea cable, their attacks have increased the threat to internet connectivity in the region as they make other, similar incidents more likely.

The fiber optic cables, sixteen of which have been laid in the Red Sea, stretch along the ocean floor and allow internet data to travel at nearly the speed of light.