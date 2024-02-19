Red Sea: US launches new strikes on Houthi weapons systems

The United States conducted five self-defense strikes in areas of Yemen controlled by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday.

CENTCOM said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the attacks targeted "three mobile anti-ship cruise missiles, one unmanned underwater vessel (UUV), and one unmanned surface vessel (USV)."

It's the first case of the US military reporting the Houthis using an underwater drone.

The strikes occurred between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time (1200 and 1700 GMT) on Saturday.

CENTCOM said its forces determined that the missiles and vessels "presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region" and that its action would help "protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure."

Red Sea: A critical trade chokepoint

Houthi attacks in the Red Sea area have been one sign of spreading conflict in the Middle East since war erupted between Israel and Hamas after the militant Palestinian group's deadly assault on Israel on October 7.

The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, say their attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians as Israel strikes Gaza.

The latest took place on Saturday against an oil tanker which the Houthis said was British but was later confirmed to be Danish.

The tanker "sustained minor damage" in the missile strike northwest of Yemen's port of Mokha, security firm Ambrey said.