Why do Houthis take on stronger military powers?

The Houthis of Yemen have been catching some of the strongest armies in the world by surprise. They are still launching missiles at ships they think are connected to the US, UK, or Israel, and even at some that are not. The Houthis have greatly affected global trade, forcing commercial ships and tankers go thousands of miles out of their way. They have not been deterred or scared off by air strikes from the US on their missile sites, promising instead to strike back against US and UK properties.

The Houthis represent a minority community from the mountainous north-western part of Yemen and named after Hussein Al-Houthi, who started the movement. They battled Yemen's powerful leader in the early 2000s. Then, when he was removed by the Arab Spring demonstrations, they moved to the capital, Sana'a, and took control in 2014. A former President Saleh, upset about being removed from power, handed over his faithful Republican Guard to the Houthis. This allowed them to control areas where over 80% of Yemen's people live. Following this, the Houthis quickly assassinated him.

Since the Houthis took control, Yemen, the least wealthy Arab country, has been devastated by the civil war. Around 150,000 people have died, and millions now rely on aid for food because of the conflict. For seven years, the Houthis have withstood a large but unsuccessful effort by a group of countries, led by Saudi Arabia, concerned about the Houthis' connections with Iran, to remove them.

Mohammed Al-Basha, a Middle East specialist at Navanti, a consultancy in Virginia, told the BBC that the hardened Houthis have developed a ruthless streak following several battles spread over twenty years.