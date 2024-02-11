US, UK launch new airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen's Hodeidah

The US and Britain launched new airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, the media reported.

The airstrikes hit the Al-Salif port of the Al-Salif district, northwest of the city, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV said on Saturday, 10 February, without providing more details.

Eyewitnesses said the strikes on Saturday afternoon targetted the Houthi-controlled maritime military base, Xinhua news agency reported.