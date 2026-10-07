Houthi attacks intensify as Saudi-backed forces advance in Yemen

Missiles and drones target Aden airport; Cairo flight diverted, no casualties reported

Saudi-backed forces advance under “Dawn of Yemen” near Taiz and Bab el-Mandeb

Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missiles amid wider Iran-US tensions

Fighting in Yemen has intensified as Houthi forces launched missile and drone attacks against targets in southern Yemen and Saudi Arabia, while Saudi-backed government forces push ahead with a counteroffensive to reclaim territory from the Iran-aligned group.

Houthi forces targeted Aden International Airport with ballistic missiles and explosive-laden drones, with one missile landing near the runway shortly before a Cairo-bound flight was due to arrive. The flight was diverted to Jeddah, while other aircraft were moved away from the area. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The escalation comes as Saudi-backed Yemeni forces conduct a wider military campaign, dubbed “Dawn of Yemen”, aimed at reversing recent Houthi territorial gains along Yemen’s Red Sea coast and around the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The government forces have also been advancing around Taiz, a key battleground in Yemen’s prolonged civil war.