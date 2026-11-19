Houthis claim strikes on Riyadh airport, financial centre
Houthi media reports three deaths, including a child, and five injuries in Saudi strikes in Yemen's Ibb province; claims remain unverified
Yemen's Houthis claimed a large-scale missile attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport and a financial centre, citing retaliation for Saudi strikes in Yemen
Houthi media reported three deaths, including a child, and five injuries in Saudi airstrikes in Yemen's Ibb province. The claims remain unverified
Saudi-led forces said they intercepted and destroyed two Houthi drones targeting Riyadh and southern Saudi Arabia, amid escalating cross-border fighting
Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for launching a large-scale missile attack targeting an airport and a financial centre in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, amid escalating cross-border hostilities. The group also reported that at least three people, including a child, were killed in Saudi airstrikes in central Yemen.
In a statement posted on social media platform X on Wednesday (local time), Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said the group had launched a "large number of cruise missiles" targeting King Khalid International Airport and a financial centre in Riyadh. He described the attack as retaliation for alleged Saudi strikes on civilian infrastructure in Yemen.
Earlier, Sarea claimed that Saudi aircraft and missiles had carried out 87 strikes across several parts of Yemen in the preceding 24 hours, targeting civilian facilities in the capital, Sanaa, and eight provinces.
Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported that three people, including a child, were killed and five others injured in Saudi airstrikes in Yemen's central province of Ibb on Wednesday, according to Xinhua news agency.
However, the claims could not be independently verified.
Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it had intercepted and destroyed two drones allegedly launched by the Houthis towards Riyadh and southern regions of the kingdom. The announcement was made in a statement posted by the coalition spokesperson on X, but no further details about possible casualties or damage were provided.
The latest developments come amid renewed fighting between the Houthis and Yemen's government forces, which are backed by the Saudi-led coalition. The Houthis have also repeatedly claimed missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi oil infrastructure and military installations.
Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since late 2014, when the Houthis seized control of Sanaa and large parts of the country's north. In response, a Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to support the internationally recognised Yemeni government, deepening a conflict that has continued for years.
With IANS inputs