Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported that three people, including a child, were killed and five others injured in Saudi airstrikes in Yemen's central province of Ibb on Wednesday, according to Xinhua news agency.

However, the claims could not be independently verified.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it had intercepted and destroyed two drones allegedly launched by the Houthis towards Riyadh and southern regions of the kingdom. The announcement was made in a statement posted by the coalition spokesperson on X, but no further details about possible casualties or damage were provided.

The latest developments come amid renewed fighting between the Houthis and Yemen's government forces, which are backed by the Saudi-led coalition. The Houthis have also repeatedly claimed missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi oil infrastructure and military installations.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since late 2014, when the Houthis seized control of Sanaa and large parts of the country's north. In response, a Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to support the internationally recognised Yemeni government, deepening a conflict that has continued for years.

With IANS inputs