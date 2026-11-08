Saudi Arabia intercepts missiles targeting Riyadh; Aramco building damaged

Saudi air defences intercept missiles targeting Riyadh and other regions; debris damages an Aramco building.

The UAE rescues 22 crew members after a cargo ship catches fire in the Sea of Oman.

Israel's President Isaac Herzog appoints Gadi Eisenkot to form the next government, dealing a setback to Benjamin Netanyahu.

Saudi Arabia intercepted several missiles targeting Riyadh and other parts of the kingdom on Sunday, with falling debris causing damage to a building belonging to state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco in the capital's financial district.

No casualties were reported. Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who have claimed similar attacks in the past, had not immediately claimed responsibility.

Witnesses in Riyadh reported hearing a loud explosion on Sunday morning and described damage across multiple floors of the Aramco building in the King Abdullah Financial District. Some floors appeared heavily damaged, while others had broken exterior glass.

The Saudi-led coalition said its air defences intercepted two ballistic missiles and two cruise missiles targeting Riyadh and other regions early on Sunday. It accused the Houthis of launching the ballistic missiles.

Saudi Arabia's energy ministry said falling shrapnel had caused “minor damage to the building”, adding that there were no casualties.

The coalition also said it had intercepted a ballistic missile overnight targeting the kingdom's southern region, which borders Yemen and has repeatedly faced Houthi attacks.

The latest developments followed Saudi air strikes on Saturday near Sanaa, Yemen's capital, which is controlled by the Houthis. Houthi officials said the strikes killed at least 27 people.

UAE rescues 22 crew members after cargo ship fire

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates said it had rescued 22 crew members after a fire broke out aboard a cargo ship in the Sea of Oman, amid heightened risks to commercial shipping in the region.

The UAE National Guard said all the crew members, who were of Arab nationalities, were in stable condition after receiving first aid. It did not identify the vessel or specify the cause of the fire.