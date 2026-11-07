Iran lifts self-imposed limit on missile ranges amid fears of renewed war

Iran's Revolutionary Guard has announced that it has lifted a self-imposed limit of 2,000 kilometres on the range of its ballistic missiles, signalling the possibility of developing weapons capable of striking targets farther away amid fears of a renewed all-out war.

Revolutionary Guard spokesperson General Hossein Mohebbi made the announcement at a press conference in Tehran, days after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khomeini warned that “any kind and level of threat” from the US or Israel would be met with a response without geographic limits.

Asked about the missile-range restriction, Mohebbi said, “That restriction has been lifted for us.”

He did not clarify whether Iran already possessed missiles capable of exceeding the 2,000-km range, saying Tehran would “demonstrate these capabilities in practice” rather than make statements.

Iran is not known to have ballistic missiles capable of travelling beyond that range, which puts parts of Greece and the Balkans, the entire Arabian Peninsula, the Levant and most of Egypt within reach. US officials have said technology developed through Iran's space programme could be repurposed to build intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Meanwhile, the Iranian military said a tanker east of the Strait of Hormuz had struck a naval mine and caught fire. It did not identify the vessel's nationality or destination, but claimed it had switched off its navigation beacon and was sailing in a “prohibited area”.