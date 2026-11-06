Donald Trump warns of more Iran strikes as Democrats move to end war

Trump's latest warning comes as senior House Democrats are preparing to use congressional oversight and legislative procedures to challenge the administration's handling of the conflict.

Representative Gregory Meeks, the senior Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has pledged to introduce resolutions seeking to terminate the war and restore Congress's constitutional authority over decisions involving military action.

In a 4 November letter to colleagues seeking their support to become chairman of the committee, Meeks outlined his proposed foreign-policy agenda for the next Congress.

“On the legislative front, I intend to bring resolutions to the floor to immediately terminate the President’s war with Iran and will prioritize clawing back Congress’s proper role in the making of American foreign policy,” he wrote.

Meeks also proposed compelling senior administration officials to testify publicly about the Iran conflict, US policy towards Venezuela and broader disputes over the constitutional division of powers between Congress and the presidency.

His proposed agenda reflects growing Democratic opposition to the administration's military decisions and its approach to congressional authorisation.

However, the letter represents a statement of legislative intentions rather than an announcement of an already scheduled vote. Meeks did not provide a date for introducing or voting on the proposed resolutions.

House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark has also signalled that Democrats intend to intensify scrutiny of the administration's Iran policy, particularly its objectives, continued military funding and plans for bringing American troops home safely.

Speaking to CNN earlier on Thursday, Clark criticised the president for committing the United States to a conflict without clearly explaining how it would end.

She described the campaign as “a reckless war that had no exit strategy, had no clear goals”.

Clark argued that the administration must explain what it hopes to achieve militarily, how long American forces are expected to remain involved and what steps are being taken to prevent further risks to US personnel.

She also raised concerns about the economic consequences of the conflict, particularly mounting pressure on household fuel costs.

According to Clark, Democrats will seek discussions with the administration about the war's objectives, its financial implications and a strategy for ending the conflict while protecting American citizens and military personnel.

Her comments were circulated by her office before Trump's latest remarks at the White House. They therefore represented the Democrats' previously outlined position rather than a direct response to the president's Thursday afternoon warning.

The positions outlined by Meeks and Clark point to two complementary approaches within the Democratic opposition.

Meeks is focusing on congressional authority, legislative resolutions and public testimony from senior administration officials. Clark, meanwhile, is emphasising the practical and financial consequences of the conflict, including military funding, the safety of US troops and the absence of a clearly defined exit strategy.

Together, their proposals signal an effort to make the Iran war a central issue of congressional scrutiny in the next legislative session.