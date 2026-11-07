Trump confirms fresh US strikes on Iran's Qeshm island amid claims of progress in talks

Trump confirms US strikes on Iranian air defence systems on Qeshm island in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran says it intercepted and destroyed a US MQ-9 drone over the island.

Trump claims progress in negotiations with Iran as Qatar says mediation efforts remain active.

The US president says American forces carried out limited strikes on Iranian air defence systems as Qatar continues mediation efforts to prevent further escalation.

Washington, 7 November: US President Donald Trump has confirmed fresh American military strikes on Iran's Qeshm island in the Strait of Hormuz, while claiming that Washington has made “a lot of progress” in negotiations with Tehran.

Trump said on Friday that US forces had carried out “minor strikes” against Iranian air defence systems on the island.

“They knocked out – they built a little bit of an anti-aircraft device, and we knocked it out in about 15 minutes, maybe five,” Trump told reporters in West Palm Beach, Florida.

His remarks came shortly after Iranian state media reported two missile strikes in the Suza area of Qeshm island, a strategically important location near the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for global oil shipments.

Iran's state broadcaster IRIB also reported that the country's air defence forces had intercepted and destroyed an American MQ-9 drone over the island.

Responding to reports of explosions on Qeshm, the US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees American military operations in the Middle East, said the situation was “relatively calm”. A CENTCOM official told Al Jazeera that it was aware of the reports but declined to comment further.

In a post on X late Friday, CENTCOM also announced a reward of up to $20 million, along with possible relocation, for information about Iran's nuclear programme, including its facilities, equipment, personnel and the movement of related assets.

Trump claims progress in negotiations

Trump said his administration was in contact with Iranian representatives and claimed Tehran wanted an agreement.

“We're dealing with them now. They want to make a deal,” he said.

“We've made a lot of progress with Iran,” he added, without providing details.

On Saturday, Qatar rejected reports that negotiations between Washington and Tehran had failed, saying such claims benefited only those seeking to prolong the conflict.