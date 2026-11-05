US yet to apologise for deadly Iran school strike, says Iranian diplomat

Iranian diplomat Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi said Washington had not apologised for a school strike that he said killed 168 children

Speaking in New Delhi, he called for international condemnation and said some families were still waiting to recover their children’s remains

Palestine’s ambassador accused the US of sustaining Israel’s war in Gaza through weapons supplies and diplomatic support

The United States has yet to apologise for an attack on a primary school in Iran that killed 168 children, according to Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, the representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader.

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit in New Delhi on Friday, Ilahi accused Washington of responsibility for the 28 February strike on Shajareh Tayyibeh School in Minab and urged the international community to condemn it.

Some children’s bodies had still not been recovered, leaving their parents without graves at which to mourn, he said during a session titled ‘A Region in Flux: Who Will Shape the West Asia’s Future?’

Ilahi called for action to prevent similar attacks, whether in Iran or elsewhere, and said the consequences of the conflict extended beyond the West Asia.

While putting the school’s death toll at 168 children, he also referred to what he described as a UN investigative finding recording 125 children killed. He did not explain the difference between the two figures.

The diplomat said the absence of an American apology had compounded the distress of families affected by the attack.